Joe Kennerson

Managing Director

Joe is a Managing Director at Darling Consulting Group, where he works directly with senior management teams on building customized balance sheet strategies to improve earnings and manage risk. Joe strives to be an expert in overall Asset Liability Management and educates ALCOs in the inevitable balance of regulatory accountability and financial performance. Joe speaks at numerous industry associations reaching thousands of bankers every year. He is an expert at helping bring clarity to the complex and delivers a high level of energy to his ALM presentations.

Joe has been with DCG since 2005, where he has benefited from working with nearly a thousand ALCOs throughout the country on ALM and strategic initiatives. He lives in Boxford, MA with his wife and two daughters and has been an active member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Joe is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in finance.