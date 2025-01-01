Visible Alpha Sales Manager

Joe is a Sales Manager within Visible Alpha covering Private Equity, Investment Banking, and Asset Managers. Prior to S&P Global, Joe was at Visible Alpha for 9 years as the 8th employee in various teams from Client Success to Inside Sales to Business Development. Earlier in his career, Joe spent his time on the business development side in equity research.

Joe holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Stony Brook University.