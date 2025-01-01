Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

João Villaverde

Secretario

João Villaverde is the Secretary of Institutional Articulation at the Ministry of Planning and Budget (MPO). In the first nine months of 2023, he served as a special advisor to Minister Simone Tebet at the MPO. Prior to that, he was a professor of Public Administration at FGV in São Paulo. He worked as an economic policy consultant at MGA, a consulting firm based in NYC and London. He holds a master's degree and is a doctoral candidate in Public Administration and Government from FGV-SP. He was a researcher at Columbia University (New York) and spent 11 years as a journalist in newsrooms (Valor Econômico and Estadão). He won two awards for Best Reporting from Estadão, was a finalist for the Grande Prêmio Exxon Mobil de Jornalismo, and was a "Jornalista de Visão" scholarship recipient from the Ling Institute. He is part of the leaders' network of the Lemann Foundation. He is a co-author of the book "Rupturas do Pensamento," the memoirs of former minister Bresser-Pereira, released in June 2021 by Editora 34. He is also a co-organizer of the book "Reconstrução" (Editora Saraiva, 2022), alongside Felipe Salto and Laura Karpuska.