Secretario

João Villaverde is the Secretary of Institutional Articulation at the Ministry of Planning and Budget (MPO). In the first nine months of 2023, he served as a special advisor to Minister Simone Tebet at the MPO. Prior to that, he was a professor of Public Administration at FGV in São Paulo. He worked as an economic policy consultant at MGA, a consulting firm based in NYC and London. He holds a master's degree and is a doctoral candidate in Public Administration and Government from FGV-SP. He was a researcher at Columbia University (New York) and spent 11 years as a journalist in newsrooms (Valor Econômico and Estadão). He won two awards for Best Reporting from Estadão, was a finalist for the Grande Prêmio Exxon Mobil de Jornalismo, and was a "Jornalista de Visão" scholarship recipient from the Ling Institute. He is part of the leaders' network of the Lemann Foundation. He is a co-author of the book "Rupturas do Pensamento," the memoirs of former minister Bresser-Pereira, released in June 2021 by Editora 34. He is also a co-organizer of the book "Reconstrução" (Editora Saraiva, 2022), alongside Felipe Salto and Laura Karpuska.