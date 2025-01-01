Senior Economist

João Machado is a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, specializing in Latin American macroeconomic analysis. Before joining S&P Global, he developed a solid background as an economic analyst at the Federation Industries of the State of São Paulo, conducting industry-focused studies and forecasting macroeconomic variables. Additionally, Machado was a professor of accounting and business strategies at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and a teacher/advisor in the Master of Business Administration program in finance and controllership at the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture, University of São Paulo. He also served as a doctoral researcher at the Center for Industrial and Technological Economics at UNICAMP, contributing to published research across various areas of economics. Machado holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and a doctorate in economics, along with a specialization in finance and controllership, and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.