Jim Elder is Head of Market Development for the Credit Solutions Business at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for leading a global team tasked with defining the market strategy for the Credit Solutions product suite, including desktop and enterprise solutions focused on information from S&P Global Ratings. This includes solutions such as RatingsDirect and RatingsXpress, where investors, issuers and other market participants turn to understand credit ratings and research from S&P Global Ratings. Jim also leads Partnerships for Credit Solutions, enabling a multitude of firms to enrich their client solutions and platforms with credit ratings information.

Previously, he led market strategy for Credit Analytics, a suite of quantitative credit analysis tools and helped launch Climate Credit Analytics, a tool to understand the credit risk of climate change. He has presented on topics ranging from corporate credit analysis, transfer pricing and risk management to municipal finance and valuation methodologies at numerous industry conferences and webinars.

Jim’s 20+ years of industry experience includes positions in asset management, financial guaranty and structured finance. Prior to joining Standard & Poor’s in 2007, he has worked at J.P. Morgan and XL Capital Assurance.

Jim holds an M.B.A in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Management. Jim graduated with bachelor degrees in Computer Science and Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.