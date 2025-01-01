Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Jennifer Stevanovic

Customer Success Manager, Risk and Valuation Services

Jennifer Stevanovic joined the firm in 2023 and brings over 18 years of extensive experience in risk management, with a strong focus on both credit risk and supplier risk. At S&P Global Market Intelligence, Jennifer helps clients efficiently navigate and expertly leverage ratings, research, and analytics content to maximize their value.