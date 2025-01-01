S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Customer Success Manager, Risk and Valuation Services
Jennifer Stevanovic joined the firm in 2023 and brings over 18 years of extensive experience in risk management, with a strong focus on both credit risk and supplier risk. At S&P Global Market Intelligence, Jennifer helps clients efficiently navigate and expertly leverage ratings, research, and analytics content to maximize their value.