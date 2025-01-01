Head of Global Fixed Income Indices

Jennifer Schnabl is Head of Global Fixed Income Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where she leads the strategy, production and commercialization of S&P DJI’s global fixed income products across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. In this capacity, Jennifer focuses on growing the fixed income index and ETF product set across a broad spectrum of clients including asset managers, pensions and ETF issuers. Jennifer has over 15 years of experience in fixed income, including roles in sales, strategy, business development and ETF capital markets across the sell-side and the buy-side.

Prior to joining S&P DJI, Jennifer spent several years focused on fixed income ETFs at BlackRock iShares and State Street, where she worked heavily with the liquidity provider and broker dealer community to grow and enhance the fixed income ETF ecosystem. She also held roles in fixed income investment strategy and speaks regularly on various media outlets. Earlier in her career, Jennifer spent over 10 years at Goldman Sachs in the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Division, where she was responsible for developing financial solutions across credit derivatives, foreign exchange and structured credit for a range of clients including hedge funds, pension funds and reinsurance companies.

Jennifer earned an MBA with a focus on financial engineering from MIT Sloan and holds a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University.