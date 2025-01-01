Actress, Comedian, Writer

Jennifer Saunders is best known for writing and starring in seminal sitcom Absolutely Fabulous and for being one half of renowned comedy duo French & Saunders alongside Dawn French.



She recently starred in Richard Eyre’s new feature Allelujah! (BBC) and Mike Myers’ Netflix series The Pentaverate. Other credits include Nick Mohammed’s Intelligence, Harlan Coben’s The Stranger (Netflix), Death on the Nile (20th Century Fox) directed by Kenneth Branagh, Sing & Sing 2 (Universal Pictures), Ghosts (BBC), Shrek 2 (Dreamworks), Friends (Warner Bros.), Girls On Top (ITV) and Jam & Jerusalem (BBC).

Theatre credits include Blithe Spirit (Theatre Royal Bath/Harold Pinter Theatre), Lady Windermere's Fan (Vaudeville Theatre) and most recently as Mother Superior in Sister Act (Manchester/Hammersmith Apollo).

Jennifer co-hosts an acclaimed podcast Titting About with comedy partner Dawn French.