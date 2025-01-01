S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Product Specialist, Securitized Products
Jenn McNiff works as an evaluator, focusing on Consumer ABS sectors for Securitized Products Pricing team. Jenn is responsible for pricing, which consists of processing trades and market color, evaluating collateral performance, and handling client inquiries on pricing which includes Auto Loans, Equipment, and other ABS sectors.