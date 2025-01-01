Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Jenn McNiff

Product Specialist, Securitized Products

Jenn McNiff works as an evaluator, focusing on Consumer ABS sectors for Securitized Products Pricing team. Jenn is responsible for pricing, which consists of processing trades and market color, evaluating collateral performance, and handling client inquiries on pricing which includes Auto Loans, Equipment, and other ABS sectors.