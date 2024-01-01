Jeffrey P. Waldron

Co-Head, Insurance

Jeff Waldron is Co-Head of Griffin’s Insurance Group. With over 40 years in the financial services industry, Jeff provides investment banking services to all aspects of the insurance industry, including admitted mutual and stock carriers, surplus lines companies, reciprocals, risk retention groups and captives. He also provides investment banking services to MGAs, MGUs, wholesale and retail producers and TPAs. He has particular expertise providing financial advice to mutual companies.

Jeff’s primary focus is providing mutual and stock companies with financial advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions and capital formation, and helping companies analyze their strategic alternatives, including the preparation of comprehensive strategic alternative studies for consideration and use by management and boards of directors.

Jeff has drafted five different demutualization laws in four different jurisdictions, and he remains an active participant in this market. He consults with carriers, state legislatures and departments regarding reforming the laws of their jurisdictions.

Jeff has been a leader in devising demutualization structures, including distribution rights conversions in which policyholders receive the surplus of the converting company and subscription rights conversions in which policyholders receive the first right to purchase stock in the converting company. Other structures include subscription rights conversions in which all policyholders can purchase stock or redeem their subscription rights, sponsored demutualizations, demutualizations with a standby investor and control conversions.