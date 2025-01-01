Jeffery Levy

Primary Markets Group (Equity) - Commercial/Strategy

Jeff Levy is an Associate Director of Commercial & Product Strategy for Equities at S&P Global, with nearly a decade of experience in client service, account management, and commercial strategy with Ipreo, IHS Markit, and S&P Global. As a subject matter expert in Equity and Retail Bookbuild, he has been instrumental in enhancing client relationships and driving strategic initiatives. Jeff holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Baruch College and a Bachelor’s in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), utilizing his analytical skills to support equity product strategies