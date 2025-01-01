S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Customer Success Manager
Janet joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2019 and is a Senior Customer Success Manager based in Hong Kong. She works closely with account managers to build strong client relationships, enhance product adoption, and drive client satisfaction. Over two years ago, Janet relocated from the Philippines office to oversee the Greater China Region and Australia client segments. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Ateneo de Manila University.