Head of Corporates Account Management, Europe, Data and Research Solutions

Jan Brännmark is the Europe Head of Corporates Account Management for the Data and Research Solutions team at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he leads efforts to deliver essential financial data, news, analytics, and risk services to the global financial markets. With a focus on maintaining and servicing existing clients, Jan drives growth within corporate, professional services, government, and academic sectors across Europe.

With two decades of experience at S&P Global, Jan has proven expertise in developing business strategies, building high-performing teams, and achieving sustained revenue and profitability growth. His career includes roles as Senior Director and Team Leader for the Nordics and Baltics, CEO of Admarco Information AB, Regional Sales Manager at Komartek AB, and Account Manager for UK/Benelux at Trema (Europe) AB. Jan's approach to business is characterized by a client-focused, entrepreneurial mindset, leveraging partnerships to enhance performance.

Jan holds a degree from Lund University School of Economics and Management.