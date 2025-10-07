Senior Data Analyst

Jamie Gallagher is a Senior Data Analyst in the Data and Research group at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Jamie joined S&P Global in 2021 and focuses on managing, and supporting data, analytics, workflow solutions, and visualizations for the S&P Global Marketplace.

Jamie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geoscience from Cardiff University, a Master’s degree in Petroleum Geoscience from Royal Holloway, and a Master’s degree in Data Science from City, University of London.