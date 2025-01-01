Director, Credit & Risk Solutions

James Mansfield is a Director in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Credit & Risk Solutions team. He consults clients on the credit risk they face across rated and unrated exposures. His primary focus is on helping firms optimize internal risk management and external stakeholder reporting, including the integration of ESG considerations as a material part of the credit assessment process. James is a member of the cross divisional working group guiding S&P’s enterprise GTM strategy for the Private Debt asset class. James holds a master’s degree in Finance & Banking from King’s College London and an undergraduate degree in History from the University of Southampton.