Jacob Zhang

Senior Quantitative Analyst, Quantitative Modeling, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Jacob Zhang is a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the Quantitative Risk Management team, based in Shanghai. Jacob focuses on model developments and quantitative research for credit risk analytics products. Previously, he worked as a credit risk professional at New Development Bank. Jacob is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified FRM.