Senior Credit Analyst

Izabela Listowska, based in the Frankfurt office, is a Lead Transportation EMEA in S&P Global Corporate & Government Ratings Division. Izabela joined S&P Global in 2001 and had the coordinator roles and analytic responsibilities for capital goods, construction, property development, packaging, and shipping industries in the EMEA region. Since the beginning of 2015, Izabela took the lead analyst role for a portfolio combining 40-50 companies in the transportation cyclical (shipping, airlines, and buses), railroad and package express, logistics, and equipment leasing industries in the EMEA region. Izabela holds a Bachelor degree in International Business from the University of Mobile, Alabama (USA) and an International Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Schiller International University in Tampa, Florida (USA) and Heidelberg, Germany.