Ivan Mezquida

Chief Risk Officer EMEA

Chief Risk Officer (SMF4) and Assistant General Manager for the EMEA division. Chair of the EMEA Governance Steering Committee across all subs and branches in EMEA. SMTB is one of the largest FIs in Japan and SuMi Trust is one of the largest asset managers in Asia. SMTB provides corporate banking across different sectors such as project finance, shipping, airlines, real estate, corporates, commodity traders, etc. Including services such as syndicated loans, M&A finance and asset securitization arrangements among others. Market services like investment, trading, derivatives and global asset services such as custody, cash management. I have also previous experience in investment banking, derivatives, emerging markets, credit risk management, among others. Extensive experience dealing with the FCA, PRA and OCC.