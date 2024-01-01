Ivan Kacher, PhD

Director – Private Markets & Valuations, EMEA

Ivan is a Director in the Risk & Valuation Services department, based in Paris. As part of the Scorecard team, he focuses on the development and validation of shadow-rating credit risk models for low-default asset classes across global markets. With a particular emphasis on analytics, governance, and regulatory compliance, Ivan supports financial institutions in meeting regulatory expectations related to model risk management.

He brings over 15 years of experience in credit risk, having worked across the banking sector, specialised credit risk consultancies, and Big Four accounting firms.

Ivan holds a Ph.D. in Macroeconomics from the University of Nice (France).