S&P Global Market Intelligence

Itziar Palazeulos

Director - Regulatory Reporting Consulting

Itziar has over 25 years of experience in Financial Services. She is part of the Managed Services team at S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech. Notably, Itziar has 12 years of expertise in Regulatory Reporting and has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, including the sell side, buy side, and vendors.