Isabella Fraga is an Account Manager at S&P Global, based in São Paulo, Brazil. She is passionate about building meaningful relationships and helping clients achieve their goals through strategic support and tailored solutions. With a focus on client management, she specializes in fostering long-term partnerships, driving growth, and ensuring satisfaction across a diverse portfolio. In her current role, Isabella manages and develops strategic relationships with a portfolio of clients, including Corporates, Private Equity Funds, M&A Boutiques, and Asset Management. She acts as the primary point of contact for clients, addressing their queries and providing timely and effective support. Isabella is dedicated to identifying opportunities to expand services, ensuring growth and alignment with client goals, and collaborating with internal teams to deliver high-quality service. Previously, Isabella served as a Relationship Manager Associate at S&P Global, where she led the onboarding process for new customers, developed strong relationships, and educated clients on effectively using products to achieve their objectives. Isabella holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations from Universidade Metodista de São Paulo, where she graduated in 2013. Her diverse experience also includes roles in marketing and administrative support, showcasing her ability to manage complex projects and foster collaboration across teams.