Igeraam Petersen

Head of Private Debt

As the Head of the Private Debt team at Futuregrowth Asset Management, Iqeraam Petersen’s primary responsibility is to provide strategic management oversight over the Private Debt team. He is involved across the unlisted debt investment process, including origination, initial screening, structuring, due diligence, implementation of commercial, financial, tax and legal aspects and monitoring of existing unlisted debt assets in the portfolio. He also provides management oversight, enablement and support to the Private Debt analyst team.