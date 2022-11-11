Director, Product Development

Paul Hunt, Product Management Director for Country Risk, leads product strategy efforts for the Global Intelligence, Market Intelligence division at S&P Global. In this role, he leads product development projects relating to country risk analysis and risk monitoring systems, economic and industry forecasting. Mr. Hunt serves as an S&P Global Market Intelligence product expert helping clients better apply our services to solve critical business issues.

Prior to his current role, he was the APAC Product Director for IHS Markit Country Risk and Energy Insight businesses based in Singapore. Before joining IHS, Mr. Hunt was Director, Government Consulting for Standard and Poor’s DRI based in Washington, DC. In this role, he managed a variety of country risk and economic impact studies for various agencies within the US Government. He holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business in Baltimore MD and an undergraduate degree from The George Washington University in Washington, DC.