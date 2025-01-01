Senior Index Analyst

Howard Silverblatt is Senior Index Analyst, Product Management, for S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). In addition to general market research and commentary, Howard is responsible for the statistical analysis and commentary of S&P DJI’s family of U.S. Indices, including the world’s most followed stock market index, the S&P 500®.

Howard has been with Standard & Poor’s since 1977, and has held various analytic, business development, and product positions. He joined S&P Indices in 1983, and has since received numerous corporate and industry awards, most notably for his work on the creation and development of Standard & Poor’s core earnings, the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), and his social media account. Howard is widely quoted in top tier news publications around the world, providing in-depth analysis and information on a myriad of topics impacting the investment industry.

Howard graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business management from Syracuse University.