Heshan Fernando

Associate Director, Product Management and Development

Heshan Fernando is a senior product manager for Estimates, Ownership, Private Equity, Company Intelligence and Preqin data. He has extensive product management experience and has been at the firm for over 17 years. He holds an MBA from the University of Colorado, Denver.