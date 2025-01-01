Divisional Director - Large Corporates

Heinz Hilger is the Divisional Board Member responsible for business with large international companies and corporations at Germany's largest Landesbank.

Heinz Hilger most recently served as CEO of the German unit of Standard Chartered Bank in Frankfurt, which serves as the European headquarters of the major international bank. He held this position since 2019. Prior to that, he served as Head of Large Corporate Banking in Germany from 2013 and Branch Manager from 2015. Before joining Standard Chartered Bank, Hilger held leading positions at other foreign banks, including the German branch of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and JP Morgan. The business graduate began his career at Deutsche Bank in 1989.