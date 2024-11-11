Hassan Ilyas

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Sr Specialist, CIQ Solutions Business Development
Hassan is a Senior Specialist in the CIQ Solutions Business Development team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads the EMEA upgrade program from CIQ to CIQ Pro and is responsible for defining and executing go-to-market strategies. In addition, he plays a pivotal role in generating thought leadership and supporting the growth strategy of the product across the region.