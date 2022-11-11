Product Associate Director, Corporate Actions

Christine Harrington is an Associate Director who manages the Corporate Actions Client Services Team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Christine is responsible for managing the global client services team within Corporate Actions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Christine joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2015 and has since worked in several critical roles aimed at developing strategic parterships and projects with clients through multiple outlets, inclusive of operations, product, sales, and customer engagement. Christine plays a leading role in the analysis and understanding of corporate actions data using her insight into our client's activities to ensure the data's integration is focused on meeting each particular client-segement's needs.

She continues to use her extensive client experience and knowledge to drive the Managed Corporate Actions (MCA) business in improving operational efficiences and mitigating market-nuanced risks worldwide.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a focus on Internal Relations from Texas Christian University.