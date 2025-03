Hamish Wells

Commercial Team Lead, Visible Alpha

Hamish is a Representative in the Visible Alpha desktop and feed distribution team at S&P Market Intelligence with a specialisation in biopharma market data aimed Corporates and Buyside professionals. He joined S&P Global as part of the strategic acquisition of Visible Alpha in May 2024. During his time distributing Visible Alpha's quantitative broker forecast dataset, Hamish has worked with a broad range of clients including Corporate Investor Relations, Private Equity, Professional Services, and Hedge Funds professionals before specialising in working with Healthcare professionals and Analysts. Before Visible Alpha, Hamish worked as an Equity Research Analyst covering US Tech. Hamish received a BSc in Economics from the University of Manchester in 2018.