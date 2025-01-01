Executive Director, Head of Americas Loan Agency and Middle Office Services for Lending Solutions

Hali McClelland has responsibility for the go-to-market strategy for our WSO Loan Agency and Middle Office Services in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Hali leads WSO Loan Agency and Middle Office Services for the Americas, with responsibility for strategy, product development and client engagement. Since joining the company in 2004, she has held a variety of leadership roles across Lending Solutions, including positions in WSO operations, implementations and pre-sales.

Most recently, Hali served as Head of Adoption and Business Development for our Loan Platforms solutions. The Loan Platforms solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence support the leveraged and syndicated loan markets and include products such as ClearPar, Loan Reconciliation, Notice Manager, Loan Reference Data, ADFlow and Loan Processor.

Hali holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Dakota State University.