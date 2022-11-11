Head of iLEVEL Services, Commercial Strategy

Kevin is responsible for the strategic growth and commercial delivery of our service offerings supporting iLEVEL clients. Kevin’s core focus is on optimizing our clients’ experience, ensuring they achieve the highest value from our services. He also supports strategic initiatives to expand our data capture capabilities across the private capital industry.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence , Kevin spent 11 years at Cambridge Associates, where he launched the first dedicated private capital data operations team and served as co-head of their performance reporting department, serving over 750 institutional investors. He also contributed to data transformation efforts supporting their OCIO business line. Following his time at Cambridge Associates, Kevin managed data operation teams at Solovis and Chronograph.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Babson College.