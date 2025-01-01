Sr. Research Technical Analyst

Angel Gutierrez is a Sr. Research Technical Analyst with the Upstream Technical Research team at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Angel is responsible for conducting technical research on the offshore drilling rig market in the US Gulf of Mexico, Alaska, and Canada. He has 11 years of experience in market intelligence focused on offshore assets within the Oil and Gas industry.

Angel holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and is based in Houston, Texas.