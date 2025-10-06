Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Société Générale International

Guillaume Figer

Chief Risk Officer

Guillaume Figer is the Chief Risk Officer of Societe Generale International Limited (SGIL) and a global risk management leader with extensive experience across the financial services industry. He is recognized for his leadership in technology-driven risk management and AI innovation, having integrated advanced solutions to enhance risk frameworks and operational efficiency. Over a career spanning Société Générale, Groupe BPCE/Natixis, and EY, he has built and overseen complex risk functions with international scope, including spearheading a model risk management department and establishing AI expertise.