Chief Risk Officer

Guillaume Figer is the Chief Risk Officer of Societe Generale International Limited (SGIL) and a global risk management leader with extensive experience across the financial services industry. He is recognized for his leadership in technology-driven risk management and AI innovation, having integrated advanced solutions to enhance risk frameworks and operational efficiency. Over a career spanning Société Générale, Groupe BPCE/Natixis, and EY, he has built and overseen complex risk functions with international scope, including spearheading a model risk management department and establishing AI expertise.