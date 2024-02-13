Senior Data Analyst, S&P Global Mobility

Lizbeth Guerrero is a Senior Data Analyst in the Connected Car & UIUX area at S&P Global.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Lizbeth gained experience as a Market Researcher at MarkLines Co., Ltd., where she conducted in-depth research on automotive industry trends and technologies. She also worked as a Purchase Specialist at Nippon Steel Corporation. Her diverse background includes skills in market research, project coordination, and strategic negotiations.

Lizbeth has earned several certifications from S&P Global, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence. She was awarded a scholarship by the Government of Guanajuato for her leadership in volunteering to attend a training in International Relations in New York in 2019. She is also a member of the Women's Initiative Network (WIN) at S&P Global.

She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and has completed a certificate in Negotiations from ESADE. Additionally, she has language certifications in English and Italian, and a diploma in German.