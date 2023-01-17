Alyssa Grzelak

Director, Country Default and Banking Risk

Alyssa leads a team of economists responsible for the banking sector risk ratings, analysis, and forecasts of the world's most intriguing and hard-to-monitor emerging market financial sectors.

Alyssa leads a team of economists responsible for the banking sector risk ratings, analysis, and forecasts of the world's most intriguing and hard-to-monitor emerging market financial sectors. Her particular focus is on banking sector risk in the Middle East and Africa region, as well as Turkey. She has over 10 years' experience analyzing financial sector risks in emerging markets and assessing counterparty credit risks.