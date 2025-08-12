Head of CSD Services

As Head of CSD Services at Strate, Gregory Naicker oversees South Africa’s principal central securities depository, which serves the financial market through the safekeeping of the legal, digital record of securities ownership, enabled through registry, settlement and asset services, for the benefit of the South African economy. Gregory has extensive knowledge of the registry, clearing, settlements and corporate actions industry, having begun his career at Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank in 1999 as a Settlements Officer, then progressed through various roles culminating in Product and Business Development Analyst, before joining Strate in 2007.

He was appointed Head of CSD Services in December 2019.