Senior Analyst, AI Infrastructure

Greg Macatee is a senior analyst leading coverage of AI infrastructure within the Data, AI & Analytics channel of S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research. In his research, Greg seeks to identify and highlight the impacts of current and future enterprise AI and machine learning technology trends on the IT infrastructure that underpins them. His areas of expertise include AI infrastructure (compute and storage), software-defined compute (virtualization and containers), storage software, software-defined storage and data protection; and cloud-native and open-source technologies.

Greg joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in January 2025 with nearly a decade of experience working in the analyst community. Over that time, he has covered a wide variety of topics ranging from enterprise mobility, smartphones and digital signage to enterprise infrastructure with dedicated interest and focus on cloud, compute, storage and other infrastructure software technologies.

He is frequently quoted and recognized in the press and is a regular speaker at vendor and other technology industry events. Greg currently resides in the Boston area. He holds BA degrees in German Language and Literature and Economics and a master’s degree in Economics from Boston University.