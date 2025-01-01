Associate Research Analyst, Metals & Mining Research

Gian Seblos is a Mining Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research Team based in the Philippines. He is a part of the Mine Economics team which focuses on discount cash flow models of production and costs for life-of-mine across many mine types and commodities.

Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights, he worked as a financial modeling associate for S&P Global Market Intelligence, creating custom models involving mining and energy datasets for clients worldwide.

Gian holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of the Philippines.