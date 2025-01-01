Gerald Lim

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Pricing Valuations and Reference Data
Gerald embarked on his career at S&P Global Market Intelligence as an analyst, providing valuation data to financial market participants. This eventually led to him taking on a role based in New York leading the equity derivatives data business helping customers and prospects across North America. Upon his return to Australia, Gerald took on a new challenge assuming responsibility for business development across derivatives data and valuations services; fixed income pricing data; and reference data across all market segments.