S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Research Analyst
Alfonso Garza is a senior research analyst for the Costs and Supply Chain team of S&P Global Commodity Insights. Prior to joining S&P Global, Garza worked as an editor in political risk and real estate markets, with a concentration in Latin American emerging markets. He holds a Master of Science in globalization and Latin American development from University College London and a Bachelor of Science in economics & business from the University of Amsterdam.