S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Commodities, Industry & Company Data
Gareth Taylor has over 14 years of experience in the mining sector, including a 7-year tenure at S&P Global and now Director of Market Intelligence Commodities Industry & Corporate data. In this role, Gareth spearheads the design and delivery of corporate/market/portfolio analysis tools, as well as overseeing Commodity related ESG research and cross divisional synergy programs.