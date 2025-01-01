Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Gareth Taylor

Director, Commodities, Industry & Company Data

Gareth Taylor has over 14 years of experience in the mining sector, including a 7-year tenure at S&P Global and now Director of Market Intelligence Commodities Industry & Corporate data. In this role, Gareth spearheads the design and delivery of corporate/market/portfolio analysis tools, as well as overseeing Commodity related ESG research and cross divisional synergy programs.