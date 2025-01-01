Gareth Jones

Chief Executive Officer

Business and technology executive with over 25 years experience developing, launching and running systemically important clearing, settlement, collateral management and payment businesses in the UK, EU and US.



Deep market and product knowledge of securities settlement, central counterparties, high value payments, collateral and financing. Technology experience includes leading change and transformation programmes, enterprise architecture, COBIT and running teams operating and developing mission-critical IT platforms.



Business leadership roles include merger integration, start-up up of new businesses, major regulatory filing in the EU and US. Extensive strategy, governance and risk management experience.



Highly effective at mobilising teams and organisational cultures that value high performance, teamwork, people development and continuous improvement.