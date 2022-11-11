Product Management and Development Lead, Dividend Forecasting

He is a Product Management & Development Lead within the Dividend Forecasting team, specializing in product innovation and ETFs. He joined the firm in 2017 and previously worked as Investment Analyst at Wealth Solutions EAFI as well as BBVA in Madrid. Mr. Garcia Lastra Marques graduated with a Masters in Banking & Finance from Afi Escuela de Finanzas (Madrid), Spain and is a CFA charter holder.