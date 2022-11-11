S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Product Management and Development Lead, Dividend Forecasting
Garcia Lastra Marques is a Product Management and Development Lead, Dividend Forecasting at S&P Global Market Intelligence
He is a Product Management & Development Lead within the Dividend Forecasting team, specializing in product innovation and ETFs. He joined the firm in 2017 and previously worked as Investment Analyst at Wealth Solutions EAFI as well as BBVA in Madrid. Mr. Garcia Lastra Marques graduated with a Masters in Banking & Finance from Afi Escuela de Finanzas (Madrid), Spain and is a CFA charter holder.