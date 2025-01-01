Kartik Ganesh

Principal Research Analyst, Supply Chain & Technology

Kartik's expertise lies in the analysis and forecasting of propulsion-related components, including E-Motors, Inverters, Fuel Cells, and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) components such as Turbochargers and Exhaust After-Treatment Technologies.

Prior to his tenure at S&P Global, Kartik held the position of Senior Powertrain Calibration Engineer in the Advanced Powertrain department at FEV India Pvt. Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in the calibration of conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicle systems. His professional journey also includes experience as a Calibration Engineer for diesel engines and hybrid powertrains within Mahindra and Mahindra's Powertrain Division.

Kartik holds a Master of Science degree in Automotive Engineering from the University of Bath, UK, providing him with a robust academic foundation that complements his extensive industry experience. His combination of technical proficiency and insight positions him as a valuable contributor to the advancement of the mobility sector.