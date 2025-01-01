S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Research Analyst, Automotive Supply Chain & Technology
Gabrielle Aversa is a Senior Research Analyst in the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology team.
Gabrielle is responsible for North America in the Auto Battery Research Group and extensively involved in battery raw material research as well as high and low voltage battery topics.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Gabrielle worked as a Battery Test Engineer at Titan AES, developing quality control methods for battery manufacturing. She also served as a senior scientist at Physical Sciences Inc., focused on research and development of novel battery chemistries and designs. She has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University.