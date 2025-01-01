Senior Research Analyst Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Sales Forecast

Gabriele Simonato is part of the European sales analysis and forecasting team for the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (over 6 metric tonnes) and Buses sector.

Gabriele work as an analyst covers ten markets in Western and Central Europe, as well as supporting clients with specific analysis for the entire Region.

Gabriele joined the Milan office of S&P Global Mobility in 2023, and he has 20 years of experience in the automotive sector, with previous experience in managing relationships between sales networks and OEMs and in sales and product analysis. His work experience has allowed him to delve into the aspects of automotive distribution as contracts, dealer margins and product positioning strategies. Gabriele holds a degree in Foreign Trade from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.