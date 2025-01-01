Managing Director and Head of US Private Credit & Infrastructure

Fredric Rosenberg is a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank where he is Head of US Private Credit & Infrastructure (PCI) at Deutsche Bank. PCI provides on balance sheet lending solutions for corporates, institutions and projects across 4 verticals: Infrastructure and Energy, Digital Infrastructure, Middle Market Corporates and Fund Finance. In the Digital Infra vertical Data Centers, Fiber Networks and Cell Towers are the core expertise with several billion Dollars of commitments made each year for acquisitions, new builds, growth capex and recapitalizations. We focus across the debt stack at senior, uni-tranche and junior capital solutions.

Prior to joining DB, Fredric was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Fredric has more than 20 years of experience in fixed income and lending including time spent