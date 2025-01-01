Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Franco Sgherza

Senior Solutions Architect, Channels

Franco Sgherza is a specialist in feeds for Latin America, with a solid track record at S&P Global since joining in 2014. Since 2021, he has served as a Senior Solutions Architect, where he has demonstrated his expertise in tools such as Snowflake, Xpressfeed, and API.