S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Solutions Architect, Channels
Franco Sgherza is a specialist in feeds for Latin America, with a solid track record at S&P Global since joining in 2014. Since 2021, he has served as a Senior Solutions Architect, where he has demonstrated his expertise in tools such as Snowflake, Xpressfeed, and API.