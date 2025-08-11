Fotini Leliopoulou

Senior Director Risk Solutions

Fotini is a Director in the Credit Risk and Solutions department at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in London. She focuses on assisting financial institutions, including banks, multilateral institutions, and insurance companies in improving their internal rating systems for low default asset classes like corporates, financial institutions, specialized lending and public finance through probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) solutions.



Overall, she has over 20 years of experience working in financial institutions, including Bank of Ireland, Bank Leumi, and MUFG. She has extensive experience in credit risk with a focus on Project Finance, Infrastructure and other specialized lending asset classes.



Fotini holds a Master's degree in industrial Relations and Personnel Management, from the London School of Economics and Political Science.