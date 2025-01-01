Head of Strategy and Innovation

Fernando Galdi is the Head of Strategy, Innovation & AI at Bradesco Asset, where he focuses on identifying and implementing cutting-edge technologies to optimize asset management, including advanced applications of artificial intelligence. He also leads innovation initiatives related to products, processes, and services, ensuring alignment with the institution’s strategic planning.



With a strong academic background and extensive practical experience, Galdi holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from University of São Paulo (USP), completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Arkansas (UArk), and earned an LL.M. in Corporate Law and Capital Markets from Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).



Throughout his executive career, he served as a Commissioner at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), playing a key role in modernizing capital market regulations in Brazil. He was also a member of Banestes audit committee and worked as an investor relations analyst at Braskem.



In the entrepreneurial side, he has structured and led financial market-focused ventures, including a wealth management firm and a quantitative hedge fund.



Currently, he is also a member of the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and a Full Professor at FUCAPE Business School. He has authored three technical books on finance and accounting and has published 60+ scientific papers.